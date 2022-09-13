Do You Know Who Has the Digital Rights Of Brahmastra?

The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmstra hit the theatres on September 9. With this film, Bollywood has tried something completely new, and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji immerses you in the Astraverse. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the movie is performing well at the box office

Now the fans are losing their calm over its OTT release and yes there’s good news for all of you. Rumours of Brahmastra’s OTT release began to circulate on the first day of its release. According to sources, Disney plus Hotstar recently got the film’s OTT rights.

There is widespread speculation that the OTT rights have been sold to Disney+ Hotstar as the OTT giant was also the distribution partner for Brahmastra’s public relations campaign. The OTT rights for the film are expected to have fetched a large sum. However, the exact date of Brahmastra’s OTT release remains unknown.

Brahmastra’s OTT release could happen in October 2022. A new market trend has encouraged filmmakers to establish a 6-week buffer between theatrical and OTT releases of their films.

Brahmastra had a successful global release, grossing 68.50 crores in its first weekend. The worldwide weekend grossed Rs. 209 crores, the second highest for a Bollywood film, trailing only Sultan, which grossed Rs. 140.50 crores in India. Over the weekend, Brahmastra was the top film internationally.

In just three days, the film shattered five records. Not only that, but the film is also growing popular in the South.

Padmaavat with 90.98 crores, Dhoom with 81.47 crores, Sultan with 75.94 crores, Dilwale with 69.62 crores, and Dangal with 68.83 crores had the top six opening weekends in Bollywood history.

