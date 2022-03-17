Do You Know That Sanchit Patil’s Wife Shilpa Pai is a Famous Marathi, Bhojpuri Singer?

Actor Sachit Patil, who has appeared in several successful Hindi and Marathi projects, was recently in the headlines for his serial Aboli, which completed 100 episodes. The actor is often applauded for some of his successful projects like Saade Maade Teen, Zenda etc. Sachit’s wife Shilpa Pai is also an equally famous artist and has depicted her singing prowess in Marathi and Bhojpuri songs. Shilpa has sung many devotional songs as well.

Tu Saanson Mein Hai Tu

This mellifluent song was filmed in 2010 for Kshanbhar Vishranti, written and directed by Sachit Patil. Tu Saanson Mein Hai Tu is one of the most admired romantic songs to date. Rishikesh Kamekar and Shilpa provided vocals for this song.

Sargam

Shilpa sang this song from the film Kshanbhar Vishranti.

Kshanbhar Vishranti

The title track of the film Kshanbhar Vishranti was also sung by Rishikesh Kamekar and Shilpa. The childlike sweetness in her voice makes the experience of listening to this song magical.

Jeeva Ekata

This sad song is from the Marathi film Asa Mee Ashi Tee. Adarsh Shinde and Shilpa provided vocals for this song.

Maula Maula

Asa Mee Ashi Tee had an amazing collection of songs that resonates with the audience even today. Javed Ali & Shilpa provided vocals for this song. The song was penned by lyricist Sachin Darekar and directed by Amit Raj.

Gayatri Mantra

Gayatri Mantra in Shilpa’s voice is pure bliss to the ears. She is reciting each mantra and shloka so perfectly.

Vighnavinashak

Each time, she recites prayers in praise of Lord Ganesha, Shilpa’s voice feels so heavenly.

Bhataru Me

Shilpa also showcased her singing skills in the Bhojpuri language. This song Bhataru Me has been sung by her from the album Beloved.

Duara Saj Ke Barati

Another Bhojpuri song by Shilpa and Ranjit Raeeya from the album Hamar Piywa. This album includes another song Nandi Ke Neg Chahin sung by Shilpa.

