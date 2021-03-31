Dobaaraa: Anurag Kashyap Shares Pics from Last Day of Shoot But Taapsee Pannu is Missing

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap announced the completion of his upcoming directorial Dobaaraa on Tuesday. The film stars Taapsee Pannu with her “Thappad" co-star Pavail Gulati. Kashyap took to Instagram to upload a series of pictures. He captioned them as: “And it’s a wrap… #DoBaaraa pics by… " The filmmaker tagged his cast and crew on the post. The film is billed as a thriller, and Taapsee, who was not there on the last day, had a witty retort to Kashyap’s post. She wrote: “Mereko photoshop karke hi daal dete (you could have photoshopped me into the image)."

The project marks Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee’s third collaboration after the 2018 hit “Manmarziyaan" and biographical drama “Saand Ki Aankh", which had Kashyap on board as producer. Dobaaraa is backed by Ekta Kapoor’s Cult Movies, a new division under her Balaji Telefilms banner.

The film is penned by Nihit Bhave, who previously wrote Kashyap’s 2020 Netflix movie Choked. Sunir Kheterpal’s ATHENA and Gaurav Bose’s The Vermillion World Production are also producing.

Apart from Dobaaraa, Taapsee has thriller Haseen Dillruba, sports-drama Rashmi Rocket, and Loop Lapeta, Hindi adaptation of the critically-acclaimed German thriller Run Lola Run, in the works.