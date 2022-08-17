Dobaaraa First Reviews: Kubbra Sait, Ridhi Dogra Rave About Anurag Kashyap-Taapsee Pannu Film

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa releases this weekend. The sci-fi film is a remake of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage. While critics are yet to share their reviews, a special screening for stars took place earlier this week and they praised the film. Celebs like Kubbra Sait, Elli Avram, Ridhi Dogra and Mushtaq Shiekh shared their review.

Kubbra Sait took to her Twitter handle and raved about the film. She wrote, “Dobaaraa is a mad, mad, maddddd film. It’s crazy and it drew me into 1996, in the moment… jolted me into 2021… and blew me away with a gripping storyline and the performances. A film that kept me on the edge of my seat till the last moment.”

It’s no secret the love we all abundantly feel for @anuragkashyap72 it’s amazing to see this man create the magic he believes in. In “his” universe the men do strange things like picking stones from rice, and it’s funny to see them harrowed… a welcome change. #Dobaaraa — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) August 16, 2022

In another tweet, the actress expressed, “It’s no secret the love we all abundantly feel for @anuragkashyap72 it’s amazing to see this man create the magic he believes in. In ‘his’ universe the men do strange things like picking stones from rice, and it’s funny to see them harrowed… a welcome change. @taapsee @pavailkgulati #HimanshiChoudhry #VidusshiMehra #Aryan #RahulBhatt are pitch perfect… through all ages. Please watch this thriller… at all cost. It deserves a big screen viewing. Also, if you miss a frame, you miss the film.”

She further wrote, “Oh also another thing… in a culture where we keep questioning the merit of writers… this film would be nothing without the persistence, patience and kindness of @misterbistar Dobaaraa is a writers baby. Congratulations, I’m delighted for you… also… what a cameo cutie!”

Meanwhile, Elli Avram called Dobaaraa a perfect film to watch during the rainy season. Sharing a story on her Instagram handle, the model and actress wrote, “Really enjoyed this one!!! Perfect film to watch during this rainy season too. You’ll understand what I mean as you’ll see the film. Best part is that I am still tripping on the story as I’m going to sleep. What if this can happen or has. Hehe.”

Following the bandwagon, Ridhi Dogra urged everyone to watch Anurag Kashyap’s film if they want to relive the 90s. She shared, “For the love of 90’s nostalgia. Please do yourselves a favour and watch Dobaaraa. Its entertaining, light yet engaging, exciting, tickles your brain cells, and makes you curious.”

While Mushtaq Shiekh tweeted, “We all love a surprising tale that keeps us glued to our seats! The dynamic duo @EktaaRKapoor and @anuragkashyap72 craft a very engaging thriller. Super performances by @taapsee @pavailkgulati @itsRahulBhat make Dobaaraa an absolute ‘mast’ watch. Don’t miss it!!”

Dobaaraa releases on August 19.

