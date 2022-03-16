Doctor Fame Priyanka Mohan To Play Rajinikanth’s Daughter In Thalaivar 169? What we Know

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to star in Nelson Dilipkumar’s directorial, which is tentatively called Thalaivar 169. There’s been another buzz on the Internet that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been approached to play Rajinikanth’s leading lady once again. Previously, Aishwarya and Rajinikanth shared the screen space in Endhiran in 2010. She will next be seen in director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan.

Anirudh has been roped in to compose music for the film. Thalaivar 169 will mark Dilipkumar’s fourth consecutive collaboration with the music composer. This will be the third time Anirudh will work for a Rajinikanth movie, after Peta in 2019 and Darbar in 2020. Now, as per the latest rumours, Priyanka Mohan has also been included in the star cast of Thalaivar 169. The actor, who is known for her film Doctor, is expected to play a pivotal role in the film.

Dilipkumar has already worked with Priyanka in Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Doctor. However, she is likely to play the role of Rajinikanth’s daughter in Thalaivar 169. The actor was recently seen in Suriya-starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Thalaivar 169 is expected to go on floors in the next few months. The pre-production work of the film is expected to begin after Dilipkumar’s Beast, starring Vijay hits the theatres. However, all details concerning the films are still rumoured as no official announcement regarding the cast and crew has been made.

A lot would be at stake on Thalaivar 169, as Rajinikanth’s 2021 release Annaatthe was nothing less than a disappointment. Apart from lamenting how director Siva has taken wine from an old bottle and poured it again in another old bottle, there wasn’t much to talk about in the film. It was neither a clever nor a fun action film aided by nostalgia.

