Doctor G to Darlings, Best of Shefali Shah’s Movies and Web Shows

Bollywood actress Shefali Shah has left us spellbound with her exceptional performances in films and web series. From getting a supporting role in the 1995 Urmila Matondkar film Rangeela to stupefying us with her mettle in Delhi Crime, Shefali Shah has indeed come a long way. As the year 2022 draws its curtains close, let’s have a look back at some of the Bollywood diva’s stellar performances this year, which are too good to forget.

Doctor G - Netflix:

While Ayushman Khurrana of course nailed this comedy, and medical drama with his riveting performance, it was Shefali Shah’s Dr Nandini that stole the show for us. With her strong wit and ethically correct principles, it is doctor Nandini who transforms Ayushman Khurrana’s Dr Uday Gupta into an efficient gynaecologist.

Darlings - Netflix

Streaming on OTT giant Netflix, Darlings is bound to strike a chord with viewers, especially those who share a strong mother-daughter relationship. Shefali Shah portrays the ideal, unconventional mother - bold, dauntless, and tirelessly supportive of her daughter, who will stop at nothing to protect her child from the claws of her daughter’s abusive husband. Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah’s chemistry was bang on.

Human - Disney plus Hotstar

Human is a medical thriller that takes us on a nail-biting journey to some of the darkest corners of human drug trials. Shefali as doctor Gauri Nath did full justice to her character, bowling us over with her grim and devilish personality, playing a negative character with utmost perfection. Human upholds the nitty-gritty of a more sinister medical world where medical scams, drug testing, and greed play an important role.

Delhi Crime 2 - Netflix

The exceptionally talented Shefali Shah once again returned to the chair of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi to take on a dangerous gang, who are on a killing spree, targeting affluent elderly people. Shefali shines in her role as a responsible police officer to catch the culprits for their heinous crimes.

Jalsa - Amazon Prime Video

Helmed by Suresh Triveni, Jalsa is an edge-of-the-seat thriller where the lives of two women change for the worse overnight, after they encountered a hit-and-run case. While Vidya Balan was an absolute stunner as journalist Maya Menon, Shefali as Rukhsana, a caretaker of Maya Menon’s son was a treat to watch on-screen. This complicated story of mystery and drama with two strong female characters is a must-watch.

