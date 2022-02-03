Doctor Says Sunil Grover Tested Covid Positive When Admitted for Heart Surgery, Will Be Discharged Today

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover, who recently underwent heart surgery, is now recovering well and will be discharged today i.e on Thursday. Dr. Santosh Kumar Dora, who was representing the hospital, informed News18.com about the same. He also revealed that the actor tested positive for coronavirus when he was admitted for surgery and had a blockage in all three arteries.

“He had also tested positive for Covid-19, although he had no symptoms as such. Many people are testing positive for the Coronavirus and not experiencing any symptoms. We had to give him treatment for Covid-19 too. He has gone through an angiography. We found some blockage in all three arteries, hence we recommended him to get bypass surgery. The chief cardiac surgeon, Dr. Pandya, he did the surgery. Sunil Grover has recovered well and will be discharged today," Dr. Santosh Kumar said.

The doctor also mentioned that Sunil will have to continue to exercise regularly and will have to follow a proper healthy diet. He has also been advised proper rest after getting discharged. However, doctors have also assured that everyone’s favourite comedian will be back to normal in a few weeks.

“Since he has had a heart attack, he will have to live a healthy lifestyle and take care of his diet. He has been exercising regularly and will have to continue that. He has been asked to take complete rest at home after discharge, after a week he will go through cardiac rehabilitation, he is informed about the same. He will be back to normal in two to three weeks,” the doctor added.

Reportedly, Sunil Grover’s heart surgery took place on January 27 at Mumbai’s Asian Heart Institute. However, news agency PTI reported the same on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

Sunil Grover rose to fame after he essayed the role of Gutthi in the famous TV show, Comedy Nights With Kapil. Later, he returned to The Kapil Sharma Show as Dr. Mashoor Gulati. Recently, Grover also starred in several movies and web series including Tandav, Bharat, Gabbar Is Back, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, and Sunflower among others.

Wishing Sunil Grover a speedy recovery!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.