Doctor Strange 2: Benedict Cumberbatch Obliges Fans With Selfie, Elizabeth Olsen Dazzles at World Premiere

The much-awaited MCU film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was finally premiered in Hollywood on Tuesday. While there was a lot of buzz around the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer flick, Marvel fans were left awestruck when they witnessed the Hollywood stars attending the premiere of the movie in Los Angeles. From Benedict Cumberbatch to Elizabeth Olsen stars put brought their fashion A-game to the red carpet event.

The man of the moment, Benedict was seen all suited up for the big premiere of his movie. He looks suave as the actor slipped into a crisp grey suit, with a black-tie. The actor’s blue-tinted shades further complemented his perfect attire for the event. While walking the red carpet, the actor even obliged some fans with a selfie.

The energy at the event was at par level, as the moment the MCU fans have been waiting for has finally arrived. In one of the videos shared by Marvel Entertainment’s official handle, we see Benedict breathlessly saying that he is excited and it is pretty amazing. Check out the video below:

That's a wrap for the red carpet World Premiere of Marvel Studios' #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness! Unlock the Multiverse this Friday. pic.twitter.com/QtLrKTLftO — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 3, 2022

Rachel McAdams who essays the former colleague of Stephen Strange was also spotted on the red carpet in a stunning avatar as she opted for a lemon yellow designer dress. With her blonde locks open, the actress was seen channelizing her excitement and “madness” during the event by speaking to the fans, amid the loud cheers of the fans. See the video:

Elizabeth Olsen aka the Scarlet Witch dazzled the red carpet with her steamy all-black avatar. The actress donned a black blazer and matching pants as she left her strands open and smiled at the lens. Even Olsen posed with some happy fans during the red carpet event in LA.

Xochitl Gomez looked ravishing in a white designer floral dress. Benedict Wong aka the Master of the Mystic Arts, too graced the event as he arrived all suited up.

Check out the pics here:

Travel through the Multiverse and onto the red carpet with the stars of Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness at the World Premiere! ✨Experience it only in theaters this Friday. Get Tickets: https://t.co/wsSkVSXS4z pic.twitter.com/poDrvEA5Az — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 3, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the second part to Marvel Studios 2016 film Doctor Strange, is slated to be released in theatres across the country in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on May 6. The upcoming film is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict as the titular character. The sequel follows Doctor Strange as he tries to contain the aftermath of the multiverse-fracturing spell he cast in the 2021 hit film Spider-Man: No Way Home — which caused villains from across the multiverse to spill over into the central Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.

