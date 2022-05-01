Doctor Strange 2: Benedict Cumberbatch Reacts to Film's Ban in Saudi Arabia, Calls It 'Expected Disappointment'

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is all set to release on the big screen on May 6. The highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe film will see the actor reprise his role as the sorcerer, along with Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff), Benedict Wong (Wong) and X-Men’s Patrick Stewart in an undisclosed role, among others. However, the film has been banned in Saudi Arabia for having an LGBTQ scene. Now, Benedict has opened up on the ban and shared his reaction to it.

The Sherlock Holmes actor told PA News Agency, as reported by Pinkvilla, “It’s difficult not to become emotional about it, to be honest. But it is, I’m afraid, an expected disappointment. We’ve come to know from those repressive regimes that their lack of tolerance is exclusionary to people who deserve to be not only included but celebrated for who they are, and made to feel a part of a society and a culture and not punished for their sexuality."

The sequel of Doctor Strange will be introducing the character America Chavez (played by Xochitl Gomez). Now as per her portrayal in comics, she is gay. Following the decision of the authorities, advanced tickets are no longer available on the websites of cinemas in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar. Notably, people of UAE can still book tickets suggesting that the film will be released there.

As part of the global rollout, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse was due to be released across the Gulf on May 5. In India, the film will release on May 6. The ticket bookings were open a month before.

Meanwhile, the film starts where the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home end and the sorcerer is left to face the consequences of his failed spell. Directed by Sam Raimi, the film also stars Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor among others.

