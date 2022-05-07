Doctor Strange 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 India: MCU Film Mints Rs 27.5 Cr, Records 4th Biggest Hollywood Opener

Doctor Strange 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness aka Doctor Strange 2 has recorded an impressive opening day box office collection in India. The Marvel film had opened advance bookings a month in advance, a first for Marvel in India, and it seems like it has worked in the film’s favour. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed that Doctor Strange 2 has collected Rs 27.5 crore net on day 1 in India.

The opening day collections led to Doctor Strange 2 recording the fourth biggest Hollywood opener in India. Avengers: Endgame continues to hold the top spot with Rs 53.10 crore opening day collections.

Note:⭐ #SpiderManNoWayHome [2021] opened with 50% occupancy in #Maharashtra… Also, #SpiderMan had the maximum screen count [3264+] amongst all four #Hollywood films.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 7, 2022

Last week, it was reported that the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer has collected over Rs 10 crore with just the advance booking. The movie still had 10 days to go before the film could release at the time. Speaking about Marvel’s decision to open bookings for Doctor Strange 2 a month in advance, Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures, said, “Marvel films have always created magic at the Indian box office and a month advance opening has been a very strategic move from the studio. There has been a massive response on the advance booking and with the increasing demand from the fans, we are expecting all the shows across India to go house full very soon."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen in pivotal roles. News18 review of the movie reads: " Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is not your quintessential Marvel movie. While it would come as a treat for fans who were waiting for Sam Raimi to return and try his hand in the new world of MCU, it might not be as appealing for those who are fans of the old MCU style. Elizabeth and Benedict surrender to Sam Raimi’s vision and shine. They are the reasons the movie makes it worth a watch."

