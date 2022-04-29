Doctor Strange 2: From Tom Cruise's Iron Man to Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, 5 Highly Anticipated Cameos

With less than a week to go for Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are placing their bets on which new MCU character would make an appearance in the movie. The previous Dr. Strange 2 trailers have already revealed that X-Men veteran Patrick Stewart will be making an appearance. But fans are curious to know if other X-Men and Fantastic Four characters would make an appearance.

While we will have to wait for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to release and see who are the new characters of the MCU, here’s a look at all of the possible multiverse surprises:

Professor X (Patrick Stewart)

Patrick Stewart has already confirmed that he will be seen in the Doctor Strange 2 movie. Speaking with YouTube channel Jake’s Takes, Stewart confirmed it was indeed his voice in the Doctor Strange 2 trailer which debuted during the Super Bowl earlier this year.

Iron Man (Tom Cruise)

There are also plenty of rumors that Tom Cruise will appear as Iron Man in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. From eagle-eyed fans spotting the actor on a mysterious set to inside information, also given that the star was originally approached to play IronMan years ago, the Marvel fan base has been rooting for the global icon’s presence since Day1! A multiverse cameo is most anticipated!

Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire)

Following his famous return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tobey Maguire seems hugely likely to play Peter Parker again. This has been a persistent rumour ever since the initial No Way Home film was released and also connecting the original Spider-Man director Sam Raimi taking over of Doctor Strange 2.

Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds)

With Deadpool 3 now in development under the MCU banner, fans have been evocatively desiring the foul mouth iconic superhero to make a cameo in Doctor Strange!

Wolverine (Hugh Jackman)

One of the greatest superhero performances of all time, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine played the character for a record-breaking 17 years, and fans seem to think an exciting cameo in Doctor Strange would be the perfect tribute to one of the world’s most beloved heroes!

Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on May 6, 2022.

