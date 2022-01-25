Doctor Strange 2 Hints the Return of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man in the Multiverse of Madness

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s current Phase 4 of films and series, the theme of the multiverse was introduced, with variants of the same characters featuring in alternate realities. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who had previously played Spider-Man in Sony films, made cameo appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home. As the upcoming MCU film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness delves deeper into this concept, a recent media report suggests that the Marvel Universe may have decided to repay the favour by casting Spider-Man as Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker, who could make an incredible appearance in the Multiverse of Madness.

As there have been numerous reports surrounding the Avengers and Spider-Man in recent years, naturally, there are a plethora of intriguing Doctor Strange 2 speculations, which concern all of the superheroes who could make an appearance in the film. For a long time, Marvel fans speculated that with Sam Raimi directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Maguire would appear in the upcoming film as well and reunite with his old collaborator.

These speculations have been sparked by a recent photo posted by the Portuguese dubbing artist for Elizabeth Olsen’s character Wanda. Mariana Torres is seen in the photo with Manolo Rey, who has extensively dubbed for Tobey Maguire in Portuguese. Manolo is seen wearing a t-shirt with three Spider-Men in the photo, which is captioned ‘Good things are coming.’

#TobeyMaguire may have been confirmed for #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness:Mariana Torres, who is Wanda’s voice in Portugese recently uploaded an IG story with Manolo Rey, who is Tobey Maguire’s #SpiderMan voice in Portugese with the caption “Good things are coming”. pic.twitter.com/XZwBUdKGFM — Spidey Updates (@SpideyUpdate) January 23, 2022

However, the photograph alone may not be sufficient evidence for any conclusion. The two could be dubbing for a different project, or Manolo could be dubbing for a different character. But it has fans excited about the possibility of seeing Tobey swing his way back onto the big screen. In No Way Home, the actor reprised his role as Spider-Man after 13 years, and most fans appear to be eager for more.

Doctor Strange forgets about Tom’s version of Peter Parker at the end of Spider-Man - No Way Home, so it’s not a surprise that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield might reprise their roles in Doctor Strange 2, as the film will take place outside of the MCU’s primary reality. They play beloved Spider-Man variants who exist in different realities, and Strange will most likely visit one or both of those timelines in the new film.

For the lesser-known, Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, and Xochitl Gomez. The film will be released in theatres on May 6, 2022.

