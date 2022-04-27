Doctor Strange 2 Records Massive Rs 10 Cr Collection In India With Just Advance Bookings

Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness opened advance booking a month before the film’s release. The move, a first in India, has paved way for an impressive advanced box office collection. It is reported that the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer has collected over Rs 10 crore with just the advance booking. This comes with the film still having 10 days left for its release.

The collection has made Doctor Strange 2 the second-best performing international film with regard to the advance booking. Tom Holland’s film Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to hold the top spot. The third film Spider-man movie sold over 5 lakhs tickets worth Rs 15 crore on its first day of sales, alone, Pinkvilla had reported at the time.

Speaking about Marvel’s decision to open bookings for Doctor Strange 2 a month in advance, Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures, said, “Marvel films have always created magic on the Indian box office and a month advance opening has been a very strategic move from the studio. There has been a massive response on the advance booking and with the increasing demand from the fans, we are expecting all the shows across India to go house full very soon."

Devang Sampat, CEO of Cinepolis, added, “Marvel movies enjoy a great fan following in India and this movie has also seen tremendous response. High pre-sale record was last seen in Avengers: Endgame and with such crazy fandom across the nation, we can see yet another Marvel blockbuster coming at Cinépolis India 400 screens."

Chief Programming Officer of INOX Leisure Rajender Singh Jyala noted that Doctor Strange 2 has recorded impressive responses not only from metro cities but tier 2 cities as well. “Metro Cities have always been the Marvel fanatics but this time with Doctor Strange what surprises us is that we have got a phenomenal response from Tier 2 markets as well. This indeed shows the reach that Marvel films and characters have created over the years. We are delighted that the advance booking numbers are phenomenal across the INOX cinemas, and the film is all set to open with big numbers," he said.

Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on May 6, 2022.

