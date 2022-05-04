Doctor Strange 2 Star Benedict Cumberbatch Thinks Shah Rukh Khan Will Be a Good Fit in the MCU

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is all set to release in the theatres on the big screen. Prior to its release, the lead actor, in an interview, talked about his connection to India and also said which Bollywood actor he would like to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Talking to PTI, the Sherlock Holmes actor was asked to name an actor he thinks can be a part of the MCU, to which he had asked for options. Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s names were suggested, to which he said, “Khan is great."

Both Shah Rukh and Hrithik have been a part of superhero films in India. While the former did Ra. One, the latter popularised the character of Krrish.

For the unversed, Cumberbatch had visited India after taking a gap year after his school. He visited a Tibetian monastery in Darjeeling to teach English. He said that he loves India and its culture.

“I’d love to have an excuse to come back and if that’s to interact with the first Indian superhero, bring it on," he added.

Meanwhile, the first reviews of Doctor Strange 2 are already out and it seems that people are in awe of director Sam Raimi’s style of filmmaking. Elizabeth Olsen, who will be reprising her role as Scarlett Witch is also on the receiving end of praises.

According to online film critic Duane Miller, the film is a comic book fever dream. “#DoctorStrange Multiverse of Madness was a comic book fever dream. This is by far the Best Directed MCU film. Sam Raimi awed me with his incredible style and visual flare. The action set pieces blew me away & Elizabeth Olsen’s #ScarlettWitch was a force to be reckon with," Miller Tweeted.

Filmmaker and writer Diego Andaluz wrote, “DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS is a wild, cameo-filled ride. Elizabeth Olsen stands out with an incredible performance & Sam Raimi delivers a marvelous visual spectacle infused with personality & a breakneck pace that would have benefited from a stronger structure."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starts where the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home end and the sorcerer is left to face the consequences of his failed spell. Directed by Sam Raimi, the film also stars Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor among others.

