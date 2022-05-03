Doctor Strange 2: Twitter Calls Benedict Cumberbatch's Film One Of The Best in MCU, Hails Elizabeth Olsen

The first reactions to Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are out and fans and film critics have hailed it as the best directorial in Marvel Cinematic Universe so far. Helmed by Sam Raimi, who also directed Spider-Man, the film sees Cumberbatch reprise his role as Stephen Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet

Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong and Patrick Stewart as X-Men’s Professor X. The film is set to release on May 6 and had its world premiere today, May 3.

According to online film critic Duane Miller, the film is a comic book fever dream. “#DoctorStrange Multiverse of Madness was a comic book fever dream. This is by far the Best Directed MCU film. Sam Raimi awed me with his incredible style and visual flare. The action set pieces blew me away & Elizabeth Olsen’s #ScarlettWitch was a force to be reckon with," Miller Tweeted.

#DoctorStrange Multiverse of Madness was a comic book fever dream. This is by far the Best Directed MCU film. Sam Raimi awed me with his incredible style and visual flare. The action set pieces blew me away & Elizabeth Olsen's #ScarlettWitch was a force to be reckon with. pic.twitter.com/PrbmnwNeeo— Duane Miller (@Cinemaniac94) May 3, 2022

Filmmaker and writer Diego Andaluz wrote, “DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS is a wild, cameo-filled ride. Elizabeth Olsen stands out with an incredible performance & Sam Raimi delivers a marvelous visual spectacle infused with personality & a breakneck pace that would have benefited from a stronger structure."

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS is a wild, cameo-filled ride. Elizabeth Olsen stands out with an incredible performance & Sam Raimi delivers a marvelous visual spectacle infused with personality & a breakneck pace that would have benefited from a stronger structure. pic.twitter.com/Y5zvCJCk4d— Diego Andaluz (@thediegoandaluz) May 3, 2022

The first reviews have also praised Elizabeth Olsen for her acting. Take a look at the reactions:

The first reactions to Elizabeth Olsen’s performance as the #ScarletWitch in Doctor Strange in the #MultiverseOfMadness are out and she is receiving nothing but PRAISE. pic.twitter.com/SFMTc8Ld4c— alias (@itsjustanx) May 3, 2022

Doctor Strange In the #MultiverseOfMadness takes Marvel in a darker, stranger new direction. This grudge match between #DoctorStrange and Wanda is entertaining throughout especially when Sam Raimi ramps up the horror elements. It is surprisingly gory, creepy & full of surprises. pic.twitter.com/b9ms19Losd— The 'Verse! (@TheVerseCast) May 3, 2022

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS is an absolute rollercoaster ride filled to the brim with truly incredible performances, marvelous visual spectacle, wacky adventure, & Sam Raimi’s signature horror idiosyncrasies. You won’t want to miss this! #DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/4eFsuqLh2I— Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) May 3, 2022

Early reviews for Doctor Strange in the #MultiverseOfMadness are raving over Elizabeth Olsen's performance. #ScarletWitch pic.twitter.com/7k9RVb9iix— Elizabeth Olsen Access (@LizzieContent) May 3, 2022

#DoctorStrange reaffirmed two things for me, that Doctor Strange is my favorite MCU character and Sam Raimi is the best director to ever make comic book movies. One of the best installments in the MCU so far, and a fantastic way to kick off the summer! pic.twitter.com/rcRKrg0I3g— Ryan McQuade (@ryanmcquade77) May 3, 2022

Meanwhile, the film starts where the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home end and the sorcerer is left to face the consequences of his failed spell. Directed by Sam Raimi, the film also stars Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor among others.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.