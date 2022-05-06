Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness To Collect Rs 25 Crore On Opening In India: Report

Fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe across the globe are gearing up for the release of its latest offering Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. As the movie starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen hits the theatres this Friday, the movie has recorded an impressive advance booking feat in India.

According to Pinkvilla, the Sam Raimi directorial is headed to record a bumper start at the box office in India. The advance booking of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness has crossed Rs 17.5 crore net for the opening day alone. The amount extends further to Rs 30 crore plus for the three-day opening weekend, reports Pinkvilla. The upcoming Doctor Strange movie has reportedly sold around 6 lakh tickets for the opening day alone in the country.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness continues the journey into the bewildering concept of multiverse which the viewers got to see in the last MCU movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. The trailer of Doctor Strange 2 has hinted how there might be one or many villainous Doctor Strange versions from alternate realities facing off against the virtuous Doctor Strange as the character explores the complexity of the matter. It is expected the movie will be offering some impressive visual effects and some surprising new and old characters from the world of Marvel comics.

The movie will also see Olsen reprising her role as Wanda Maximoff or Scarlet Witch after the Marvel mini-series WandaVision. Those who did watch the series are aware that the character learns about her new powers and her ability to create a world of her own. We see Strange reaching out to Wanda, who had sought solitude after her experience in the WandaVision series. Strange asks Wanda for her help in one of the promos and seeks information about the multiverse.

So, are you excited about the film?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.