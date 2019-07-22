Take the pledge to vote

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Will be MCU's First Scary film, Says Director Scott Derrickson

Appearing at the San Diego Comic Con International gathering in California, 'Doctor Strange 2' director teased fans about what to expect from the upcoming film.

July 22, 2019
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Will be MCU's First Scary film, Says Director Scott Derrickson
Image of Benedict Cumberbatch, courtesy of Instagram
Marvel Studios announced its slate of upcoming films on Saturday at the recently concluded San Diego Comic Con International gathering in California. Studio president Kevin Feige, along with cast and crew members of the forthcoming films graced Hall H and revealed plans for years 2020 and 2021, which includes several TV series on Disney+ and films with new actors and old ones.

Read: Russo Brothers, Chris Hemsworth Thank 'Greatest Fans' As Avengers Endgame Becomes Biggest Film Ever

Director Scott Derrickson, who will helm Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange sequel, titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, explained what to expect from the upcoming film. Speaking alongside Feige and Cumberbatch, Derrickson teased fans by saying (via cbr.com) the film will possess "psychedelic weirdness," adding, "We're gonna' make the first scary MCU movie."

Read: MCU Phase 4 Unveiled! Marvel Confirms Black Widow Movie, Doctor Strange 2, Black Panther 2

Although Doctor Strange sequel's title is self-explanatory, in the sense that fans already know about the multiverse from Cumberbatch's first film in 2016, but the fact that the maker called it "scary" has boosted fans' anticipation to another level. Marvel Studios has never tackled a project that was part horror, although it has introduced themes of coming-of-age, romance and humour in Spider-Man, Captain America and Thor: Ragnarok respectively.

Adding to Derrickson's statement, Cumberbatch told the attendees that the sequel would "maintain the integrity of humour with the twist of horror that will have people gripped." He further added that Doctor Strange will "be facing unexpected things, he'll be in the position of the audience with not knowing what's coming at him." He concluded saying, "We're going back to trying to destroy him, I think."

Read: With Phase 4 Films, Marvel Cinematic Universe is Set to Rule Another Decade in Filmmaking

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen in lead roles, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases on May 7, 2021.

