Doctor Strange Screenwriter Reveals Stan Lee's Response to The Film

On the occasion of the late Stan Lee's recent birth anniversary, millions of his fans around the world remembered the comic-book writer. He was particularly remembered for being a sweet and loving person to everyone around him.

Doctor Strange screenwriter C. Robert Cargill remembered meeting him. In a lengthy Twitter thread he revealed that he met Lee following the release of Doctor Strange.

Cargill revealed that Lee told him, "I just wanted to tell you how much I loved the movie. You got Stephen right." Cargill described these two sentences as all the validation he needed for the film irrespective of the critics' and audiences' opinions.

"You're the writer," he said. "One of them, yes." "I just wanted to tell you how much I loved the movie. You got Stephen right." Boom. All the validation I ever needed for STRANGE boiled down in two sentences. It didn't matter what critics or my friends thought. Stan loved it. pic.twitter.com/smfC6ye9F3 — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) December 28, 2019

I thanked him, told him how Marvel comics shaped me into the writer I am now, and thanked him for everything. "I did it all for you, Cargill," he said. "You're lying, but I'll f**king take it." Then he asked if I could teach him some of the Doctor Strange hand gestures. pic.twitter.com/1fW5BSfu8N — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) December 28, 2019

Doctor Strange went on to do well critically and financially worldwide. Currently, a sequel of the film is also in the works. The character was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko in 1963. Lee, on the other hand, claims that the idea of the character came from Ditko first. He also revealed that the character's name was first planned as Mr. Strange but later changed to Doctor to avoid redundancy considering the existence of Mr. Fantastic in the Marvel comics.

