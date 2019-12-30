Take the pledge to vote

Doctor Strange Screenwriter Reveals Stan Lee's Response to The Film

Doctor Strange's screenwriter Robert C. Cargill shared his memory of meeting Stan Lee on the latter's birthday.

News18.com

Updated:December 30, 2019, 2:02 PM IST
Image Courtesy: C. Robert Cargill Twitter
Image Courtesy: C. Robert Cargill Twitter

On the occasion of the late Stan Lee's recent birth anniversary, millions of his fans around the world remembered the comic-book writer. He was particularly remembered for being a sweet and loving person to everyone around him.

Doctor Strange screenwriter C. Robert Cargill remembered meeting him. In a lengthy Twitter thread he revealed that he met Lee following the release of Doctor Strange.

Cargill revealed that Lee told him, "I just wanted to tell you how much I loved the movie. You got Stephen right." Cargill described these two sentences as all the validation he needed for the film irrespective of the critics' and audiences' opinions.

Doctor Strange went on to do well critically and financially worldwide. Currently, a sequel of the film is also in the works. The character was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko in 1963. Lee, on the other hand, claims that the idea of the character came from Ditko first. He also revealed that the character's name was first planned as Mr. Strange but later changed to Doctor to avoid redundancy considering the existence of Mr. Fantastic in the Marvel comics.

