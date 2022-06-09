Doctor Strange Screenwriter Smitten by SS Rajamouli's RRR, Calls it 'Craziest, Most Sincere, Weirdest Blockbuster'

The magic of SS Rajamouli’s cinema seems to have captured the attention of Hollywood creators as well. The recent blockbuster RRR, which released in cinemas in March, is now available on Netflix. Doctor Strange screenwriter C. Robert Cargill watched it recently and his review is quite an honest one. Sharing his first reaction to the movie, Cargill wrote, “Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of RRR (Rise, Roar, Revolt) and I'm here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member.”

He also heaped praises and described RRR as “the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I've ever seen.” Cargill tweeted that he is pretty sure that he is going to rewatch the movie with his partner.

Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of RRR (RISE ROAR REVOLT) and I'm here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member. This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I've ever seen. I'm pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week. pic.twitter.com/WFpOAKq8VG — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) June 6, 2022

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. The period drama is set in colonial India and narrates a fictional story of two freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem, a tribal rebel leader played by Jr NTR, and Alluri Sitarama Raju, who intrudes the British police forces for a coveted mission, played by Ram. The movie also starred Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

The official Twitter account of RRR movie also reacted to all the appreciation the movie has been receiving following its OTT release. A tweet shared on Wednesday read, “Standing above the world with appreciation coming in from all corners of the world.” The tweet also added that recent reaction to the movie has made them feel like they are reliving the experience with the audience all over again.

Standing above the world with appreciation coming in from all corners of the world. Going through your tweets almost makes us feel like we're reliving the experience with you all again. Thank you so much! #RRRMovie #RRR pic.twitter.com/MsR4k3S85E — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) June 8, 2022

A typical Rajamouli cinematic experience, RRR is a high-octane action drama that captures its audience with the larger-than-life persona of its lead characters.

