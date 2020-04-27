Doctor Strange Wears Iron-Man's Armour in This BTS Pic from Avengers Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have released an unseen pic of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) wearing Iron-Man's (Robert Downey Jr) body armour during a key sequence in the movie that released in 2018.

Markus and McFeely were part of an online watch party recently when they shared this never-seen-before still from the film's unused footage. In the pic, Doctor Strange can be seen donning Iron-Man's suit while he stands behind him. The image of Strange is from the portion in the film when Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Iron-Man have come aboard Ebony Maw's spaceship to rescue Strange. Obviously, this footage was not used in Infinity War but is still an epic moment for Marvel fans.

Sharing the picture of Strange in Iron-Man's suit, Markus and McFeely wrote on social media, "So, there were other versions of this rescue. Some were just too awesome (and long) to keep. But still, one can dream."

Check it out:

So, there were other versions of this rescue. Some were just too awesome (and long) to keep. But still, one can dream... #Infinitywar #QuarantineWatchParty -SM pic.twitter.com/ZToVfWpnHg — Markus & McFeely on CB (@ComicBook) April 27, 2020

Responding to the tweet, Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo said in the comments segment, "Best one made the movie...I think."

Best one made the movie...I think... — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 27, 2020

Follow @News18Movies for more