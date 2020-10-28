Doctors Conduct Dialysis On "Very Critical" Soumitra Chatterjee

Kolkata: Doctors on Wednesday conducted the first round of dialysis on iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, as his health condition continued to be “very critical”, officials at the private hospital, where the thespian is undergoing treatment, said on Wednesday. The 85-year old has been “unconscious” since last week.

“The first session of dialysis on Mr Chatterjee was successful and there were no episodes of blood pressure fluctuations. The dialysis normalised most of his health parameters and other renal functions. However, his condition remains very critical,” a doctor at the medical facility said. The acclaimed actor’s consciousness-level is still “critical”, though he had no fresh bout of fever.

He is also suffering from secondary pneumonia. Chatterjee’s lung functions are more or less stable and his ventilation parameter is also good, doctors said.

The ace actor, the first Indian film personality to be awarded the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres — France”s highest civilian award — was admitted to hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19.