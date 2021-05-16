Doctors Groove to Salman Khan’s Seeti Maar Song, Disha Patani Calls Them ‘Real Heroes’

The song Seeti Maar from Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has garnered a lot of popularity due to its peppy track. A recreation of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s song of the same name, the funky beats of the song can make anyone dance, including doctors who are going through trying times owing to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, a video went viral which showed a group of doctors shaking their legs to a mandolin cover version of this hit track.

Actress Disha Patani’s fan club shared the video on Instagram.

Netizens took to the comment section to praise the spirit of the doctors. Some hailed them as heroes while others dropped heart emojis to express their love. Disha, too, shared the video on her Instagram story and captioned it as, “Our real heroes."

Apart from Salman and Disha, the film also has Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles and is directed by Prabhu Deva. Radhe released on May 13 on the pay per view platform Zeeplex.

