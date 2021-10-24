Docu-series on Salman Khan to Feature Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, back in 2019, announced In-shaa-Allah starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. However, a few days before it was set to roll, the movie was called off and shelved. Salman and Sanjay were set to collaborate on a movie 20 years after the mega successful Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and fans were very disappointed to learn that the film has been called off. Meanwhile, Sanjay went on to make Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia as the leading lady and the movie is all set to release in cinema halls come January 6.

Now, a news report has suggested that even though the movie with Salman never happened, Sanjay is all set to collaborate with the superstar in docu-series titled Beyond The Star. It capture Salman Khan’s journey in Bollywood over the last three decades. The series will also provide insights into the his family life, personal relationships, his equation with co-stars, colleagues and more.

As per the report, Sanjay will be part of the docu-series on Salman as he will recall their professional collaboration and the relationship they have shared behind the camera. The makers of the series zeroed in on a list and started approaching the directors, producers, actors who would speak about Salman, the person, the star. While some received a request from Salman himself.

Sanjay was also among the ones to be approached and he immediately agreed to be a part of this docu-series. He has already shot for his portions and shared his personal stories of friendship and affection with Salman. The series is in the making for an OTT giant. It will be jointly produced by SKF Films with Wiz Films and Applause Entertainment.

