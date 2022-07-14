Documentary on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Trial Set for Digital Debut

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continue to make headlines even after their defamation trial ended. The case that concluded in Johnny’s favour, was one of the most televised and popularised trials and the entire internet was divided on the issue. Now, a new documentary on the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial by NBC News is set to make its debut on the digital platform.

Titled ‘A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and Truth in the Age of Social Media’, the documentary will debut on NBC News Now and will be available for streaming on demand on NBCNews.com and Peacock, reports ‘Variety’.

As per NBC News’ description for the 30-minute documentary, “The Depp vs Heard defamation trial evoked two distinct reactions — those who couldn’t get enough and those who received more than they wanted. The new deep-dive documentary explores why the trial overwhelmed social media, specifically TikTok, and what viewers missed if social media coverage was their only news source. In the wake of a verdict that surprised legal experts, NBC News examines how the trial evolved into a TikTok trial and what the verdict means for future domestic abuse cases.”

Featured interviews in the documentary include that of Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft, National Coalition Against Domestic Violence CEO Ruth Glenn, American University law professor and gender violence expert Jamie Abrams, NBC News senior breaking news reporter Doha Madani, NBC News tech and culture reporter Kat Tenbarge, and People Magazine’s Nigel Smith, among others.

‘A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and Truth in the Age of Social Media’ is produced by the NBC News Digital Docs unit.

On June 1 this year, a seven-person jury of Fairfax County, Virginia, ruled in the favour of Johnny proving that Amber defamed the actor in her 2018 op-ed. They even ordered the actress to pay USD 10.35 million against the damages caused to Johnny’s image and career.

(With IANS inputs)

