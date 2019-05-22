Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

A Documentary on Lok Sabha Polls in the Works at National Geographic

A documentary encapsulating the story of the Indian elections will soon make way to the Indian small screen.

IANS

Updated:May 22, 2019, 10:21 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
A Documentary on Lok Sabha Polls in the Works at National Geographic
Voters stand in queues at a polling booth during the 6th phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019, at Badarpur in Delhi. (Image: PTI/Representative purpose)
A documentary encapsulating the story of the Indian elections will soon make way to the Indian small screen. National Geographic announced the project on Tuesday.

The multi-crew production is shot at 37 locations across the length and breadth of the country. Several facets of the elections have been captured -- from several booth level officers, political leaders to ground level party workers, from first-time voters to 100-year-old voters, said a statement from the channel.

The documentary further spans high power corridors of the Election Commission's offices in Delhi, remote locations on the India-China border, densely populated by-lanes of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and areas of Chhattisgarh.

The documentary promises to take audience behind the scenes of political party's rooms, to the ringside view of political rallies, examine the role of social media and cover new technology in wooing the voters and unravel the trail that leads to Parliament.

Gayatri Yadav, President and Head-Consumer Strategy and Innovation, Star India, said: "We are excited to tell a story of democracy that is relevant to the world. For the first time, viewers will get to understand the complexities and vastness of the largest democratic exercise in the world and every Indian will feel proud of being a part of this incredible journey."

The documentary will premiere soon on National Geographic.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram