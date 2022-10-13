Does Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor G Pose a Realistic Problem? Male Gynaecologists Weigh In

Ayushmann Khurrana is back and with a bang, essaying the role of a sheepish budding gynaecologist. The 38-year-old actor, known for his mastery in ‘taboo topics’, has been creating a lot of buzz ever since the trailer of his upcoming movie ‘Doctor G’ dropped last month.

Packed with meaty dialogues and situational comic scenes, the trailer keeps one hooked and promises to be a laugh riot. Khurana is not one to disappoint, but how much of ‘Doctor G’ lets us in on the ground realities of the profession from the point of view of a man and to what extent exercises its artistic license to exaggerate, still remains a mystery.

In a quest to decode what it takes to be a male gynaecologist in India, we spoke to some experts in the field and here is what they had to say.

A Patient Chooses The Doctor, Not Gender!

“I have been flooded with DMs of people sending me the trailer of ‘Doctor G’ ! They say it’s similar to my story,” Dr. Ankesh R Sahetya tells News18 playfully. But is it really so ?

Dr. Ankesh, an Obstetrician and gynaecologist at Brillianz Fertility Center in Mumbai, has seen his father rise to the rank of a renowned gynaecologist and ever since harbored in his heart a desire to follow in his footsteps. Now, after 13 years, not only is he a celebrated gynaecologist, but also has a loyal clientele.

“I have been very blessed with regards to the professors in my student days and now with my patients. Never have I been subjected to gender bias or had any patient doubt my capabilities because of my sex. It is my true belief that a sensible patient chooses the doctor, not the gender,” he says.

When asked about his inputs on the upcoming film which documents the trials and triumphs of a male gynaecologist, Dr Ankesh was of the opinion that the movie has been made for purposes of entertainment and hence it may have elements of fiction to add some ‘masala’ into the narrative.

“I saw in the trailer that Ayushmann’s character gets assaulted by a patient’s kin. Well, I am not sure that’s how it works out in the real world, especially for male gynaecologists practicing in cities and urban areas. What is the scenario in tier two or three cities is something I cannot comment on. However, Ayushmann’s movies always carry a poignant social message so I am rooting for the film,” he adds.

‘Not for the Faint-Hearted’

Dr. Surakshith Battina, MD, a fertility doctor and founder of Indigo Women’s Center in Chennai, says being a male gynaecologist is not for the faint-hearted and especially cumbersome for those whose fathers or forefathers were not experts in the field.

“One has to go through the grind to establish his own standing in the profession. I have had to fight my own battles but I see a drastic change in the mindset of the people in the last 3-4 years,” says Battina.

Deliberating, he says the advent of social media platforms has made it easier for doctors like him to put out videos and explainers for the masses and thereby catch the attention of prospective patients. “This way, people are able to get an idea about my nature and conduct and are able to make an informative choice regardless of my gender,” he explains.

On being asked about the buzz around Doctor G, he says laughingly, “I remember during my student days being asked to run around for menial jobs including getting tea for my classmates because I was the only male in my department studying gynaecology. I hope the movie depicts the plight of male students in a women dominated department as well.”

‘Male Touch’ – Whats That?

Among other things, the trailer of Doctor G has also triggered a conversation around ‘male touch’. In the 2-minute video, Ayushmann can be seen being reprimanded by a supposed senior doctor and professor played by Shefali Shah who asks him to lose his ‘male touch’ in order to treat his female patients. Ayushmann looks perplexed in the particular scene, a similar reaction that we received when we asked some male students from reputed medical colleges of Kolkata about their interpretation of the phrase.

“I don’t remember ever being schooled by our professors on how our ‘touch’ should be. We are taught that our only duty is towards the health of our patients,” said a 21-year-old male student who specialises in gynaecology at the KPC Medical college in Kolkata.

23-year-old Soham, another student of gynaecology, however felt that the male touch referred to in the trailer could be about being gentle, caring and empathetic towards a patient. “It can be interpreted more as a doctor’s touch which assures the patient that they are in safe hands,” he opined.

Does Gender Preference in Obstetrics Still Exist?

A study conducted in 2021 by the National library of Medicine had reached a conclusion that a female gender preference exists in obstetrics and gynaecology clinic attendees. This is significant in those who are married and those with no formal education. Overall, a significant proportion of women feel a higher comfort level with female doctors and find it easier to discuss their medical issues and develop rapport.

However, when we asked around city-bred women who have had a formal education about their preference, many voted in favour of a female gynaecologist.

“I believe who a woman goes to for a checkup is a personal choice. I have friends who have been treated by male gynaecologists for quite some years, but I am yet to ease up to that idea,” says 28-year-old IT professional Sudha Sarkar, hailing from Kochi.

“I recently visited a male gynaecologist on the recommendation of a family member. While all seemed good, I felt a certain discomfort in opening up to him with my problems, which proved detrimental to both,” says 32-year-old dancer Mrinalini.

Cinema for change

In a recent media interview, Ayushmann Khurrana was quoted saying that he believes in cinema for change and hence opts for scripts which are progressive. “I know the popular palette is slightly regressive but I can’t change my mindset like that. So this is my USP, I’ll do films which are progressive… I believe in cinema for change and it should be theatrical. Of course it (Doctor G) will come out on OTT eventually but it should come in theaters first so that it reaches more people. So that’s my only effort.”

The actor’s penchant for social comedies has landed him many a successful run at the theaters. But the questions remain, if Doctor G will meet a similar fate and affect a social change as intended by its makers, or will it depict life of a male gynaecologist far away from reality? Only October 14 will disclose the verdict.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here