Does Casting Couch Exist? Here's What Ileana D Cruz Thinks

Ileana D Cruz made her debut in the Telugu film industry with the film “Devadasu". She rose to fame in Telugu cinema with films such as Pokiri, Jalsa and Kick. It was only a matter of time before she became one of the most popular actors in the industry. Some of her films also had record-breaking financial success. Ileana did not stop here and went on to do some good projects in Bollywood as well. Even after being a very successful Telugu actor, she did not have much luck in Hindi cinema.

Meanwhile, the actor has made some interesting comments about getting opportunities in films. Ileana said that the new heroines that come to the industry come with several dreams. However, to get a chance, they have to do whatever the producer says. This Ileana comment hinted at the existence of the casting couch in the industry. The actor claimed to have had similar experiences.

Ileana said that one should know how to escape from it, adding she could do it very carefully when a similar incident happened to her. The actress said that the new heroines may have to face such issues in the industry. Ileana said that not just the Telugu industry, but casting couch can exist in any film industry.

She said that the girls are not respected the way they should be and many people would want to use them for opportunities. Hence, they need to be careful of such people. It is because of some people that the industry gets a bad name. Some people give chances to talented people and do not ask for anything else.

