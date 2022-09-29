Does Chiranjeevi's Godfather Really Promote Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party?

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Godfather, directed by Mohan Raja, is just a week away from its October 5 release date. Having already created a lot of buzz with the trailer and two of its songs that were released this month, the anticipation is at its peak. However, there is also another reason that the film is gaining attention.

Godfather portrays Chiranjeevi as the protagonist, who takes the reins of the political party formed by his sister, following their father’s demise. The movie has a political theme but what has caught the attention of fans is the name of the political party. Chiranjeevi’s party is named Jana Jagruti Party in Godfather and one simply cannot help drawing parallels with his brother Pawan Kalyan’s own Jana Sena Party.

Fans think that the naming is not co-incidental and maybe a subtle attempt at portraying the Jana Sena Party’s political agendas on screen. Considering the JJP as nothing but an onscreen variation of JSP, fans of Chiranjeevi are posting similarities between the two parties on social media.

Chiranjeevi is on good terms with the governments in the two Telugu states as well as with the BJP government at the Centre. Hence, whether he uses the film to criticise government policies is something that fans are eager to find out.

Another strong parallel one can draw between the film and Chiranjeevi’s political career is the dialogue that the trailer opens with. The Megastar says, “I stay away from politics. But politics cannot stay away from me”.

Anyone who has followed the actor’s political career can draw the parallels. Chiranjeevi started politics by forming the Praja Rajyam Party in Andhra Pradesh but later merged it with the Congress. His brother Pawan Kalyan, who was not in favour of this decision later launched his own Jana Sena Party.

Although Chiranjeevi has been away from active politics since 2014, he actively supports his brother’s party. Hence, it remains to be seen if Chiranjeevi is hinting at a statement through the dialogue.

