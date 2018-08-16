English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Does Netflix Stand for Distribution of 9 Year Old Girls Masturbating?': Parent Group Slams Streaming Giant
The group, Parents Television Council, has penned a letter to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, saying that the Argentinean film shows nine-year-old girls indulging in sexual activity.
(photo for representation, image: Netflix)
Loading...
Los Angeles: A group of parents have alleged that Netflix's new feature Desire depicts child pornography and petitioned the streaming giant to remove the film from its platform.
The group, Parents Television Council, has penned a letter to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, saying that the Argentinean film shows nine-year-old girls indulging in sexual activity.
"I respectfully, but pointedly, ask you: Does the Netflix brand stand for the distribution of nine year old girls masturbating? The answer is yes or no; there is no other choice here," Timothy F. Winter, president of the Parents Television Council, wrote in the letter to Hastings.
The group accused Netflix of "showing a reckless disregard for the millions of families that keep your streaming platform alive and viable, and callously placing profits ahead of any sense of corporate responsibility, to potentially engaging in criminal activity."
"At such a momentous time in Hollywood as this, where #MeToo is exposing grotesque behaviour and holding those accountable for engaging in it, how can Netflix affirmatively engage in the distribution of such disreputable content?" the letter stated.
In a statement to IndieWire, the director of the film, Diego Kaplan, defended the scene.
"When we see a shark eating a woman on film, no one thinks the woman really died or that the shark was real. We work in a world of fiction; and, for me, before being a director comes being a father," he said.
Kaplan said the scene was filmed using a "trick" where the "girls were copying a cowboy scene from a film by John Ford. The girls never understood what they were doing, they were just copying what they were seeing on the screen".
"No adult interacted with the girls, other than the child acting coach. Everything was done under the careful surveillance of the girls' mothers. Because I knew this scene might cause some controversy at some point, there is 'Making Of' footage of the filming of the entire scene," he said.
Netflix has not yet responded to the controversy.
Also Watch
The group, Parents Television Council, has penned a letter to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, saying that the Argentinean film shows nine-year-old girls indulging in sexual activity.
"I respectfully, but pointedly, ask you: Does the Netflix brand stand for the distribution of nine year old girls masturbating? The answer is yes or no; there is no other choice here," Timothy F. Winter, president of the Parents Television Council, wrote in the letter to Hastings.
The group accused Netflix of "showing a reckless disregard for the millions of families that keep your streaming platform alive and viable, and callously placing profits ahead of any sense of corporate responsibility, to potentially engaging in criminal activity."
"At such a momentous time in Hollywood as this, where #MeToo is exposing grotesque behaviour and holding those accountable for engaging in it, how can Netflix affirmatively engage in the distribution of such disreputable content?" the letter stated.
In a statement to IndieWire, the director of the film, Diego Kaplan, defended the scene.
"When we see a shark eating a woman on film, no one thinks the woman really died or that the shark was real. We work in a world of fiction; and, for me, before being a director comes being a father," he said.
Kaplan said the scene was filmed using a "trick" where the "girls were copying a cowboy scene from a film by John Ford. The girls never understood what they were doing, they were just copying what they were seeing on the screen".
"No adult interacted with the girls, other than the child acting coach. Everything was done under the careful surveillance of the girls' mothers. Because I knew this scene might cause some controversy at some point, there is 'Making Of' footage of the filming of the entire scene," he said.
Netflix has not yet responded to the controversy.
Also Watch
-
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 'Does Netflix Stand for Distribution of 9 Year Old Girls Masturbating?': Parent Group Slams Streaming Giant
- The Indian Version of Childish Gambino's Hit Song 'This is America' Will Give You The Chills
- 'We Are Not Just Your Lungi-Bros': Kerala Resident Says India Ignored 'God's Own Country' During Flood Crisis
- Hyundai India Reveals 1st Design Render of 2018 Santro (AH2) Compact Hatchback
- Facebook, Amazon and Twitter Are Becoming Front Runners in Live Sports Broadcasting
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...