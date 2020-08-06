Does Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Latest Retro Look Remind You of The Rock?

Siddhant Chaturvedi catapulted to fame by playing MC Sher to Ranveer Singh’s Muraad in Gully Boy. The actor gave his social media family a glimpse of his unique tryst with the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

He shared an interesting photo of himself wherein he gave the camera a striking look. Acing the an-eyebrow raised expression, Siddhant stood tall in his pose with hands folded like a boss. What cannot be missed is how we went back in time for the choice of outfit and accessories. He wore a solid black full-sleeved turtleneck and silver chains around his neck. Siddhant also picked the most vintage pair of sunglasses to complement his overalls.

Varun Dhawan and Vijay Varma soon expressed their thoughts in the comments section of Siddhant’s post. However, it was his Instagram followers who probed deep and pointed out the actor’s look having an uncanny resemblance to The Rock’s from many years ago. Many of Siddhant’s followers mentioned that they were reminded of The Rock sporting a similar outfit when they saw Siddhant’s post.

Siddhant, who has a series of projects lined up in his kitty, told IANS he is extremely excited about the way his career is shaping up. Speaking about his upcoming slate work, he expressed his happiness to be soon sharing screen space with some of the bigger actors and actresses in Bollywood.

Siddhant has a yet-untitled romantic drama directed by Shakun Batra to look forward to. Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday will also be part of the project. He has started gearing for the comedy horror film Phone Bhoot. The film will also feature Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in main roles. Siddhant will play an important role in Bunty aur Babli 2, a sequel to 2005 crime comedy, Bunty aur Babli. Hum Tum co-stars Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji will essay the lead pair.