Does Tejasswi Prakash Regret Calling Shamita Shetty 'Aunty' in Bigg Boss 15? She Answers | Exclusive

Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty were always at loggerheads during their Bigg Boss 15 journey. The two were often seen indulging in massive arguments. During one of the tasks, Tejasswi called Shamita ‘aunty’, which not only disappointed the Sharara girl but also created a huge uproar in the house. Now, during an exclusive conversation with News18.com, Tejasswi was asked if she regrets using the term ‘aunty’ for Shamita. To this, the Naagin 6 actor argued that she had used it only as slang.

“It was a slang term used at the moment. Have you seen Shamita? She’s a hot-looking girl, who would actually call her an aunty? And the minute I felt that she didn’t like it, I right away took it back," Tejasswi said.

Tejasswi Prakash further added that several things were said to her as well while she was in the controversial reality show, but she never created a fuss out of it. The actor also talked about how nobody ever apologised to her in the Bigg Boss house and said, “There are many things that were said to me and I never made a big deal out of them. One needs to know the moment and what context and manner the remark was made in and though I apologized, there were never any apologies that came to me."

Moreover, Tejasswi also told News18.com that she was never insecure of Shamita Shetty’s friendship with Karan Kundrra. “I was never insecure of anyone but you are bound to keep your allies close because the game can change any day and any minute which can change whether you reach the end or not. And for me keeping my bond in fact with my people was important," the actor said.

For the unversed, during a task Tejasswi was supposed to give a massage to beau Karan Kundrra. However, Shamita took over her place and gave Karan a massage, which left her irked. In anger, Tejasswi said, “That aunty is on top of this one too."

After the Bigg Boss 15 finale, Shamita Shetty’s sister Shilpa Shetty also reacted to the ‘aunty’ jibe and called it a ‘sign of weakness’. “If a woman tries to demean another woman, that’s a sign of weakness. It boils down to manners,” Shilpa said while interacting with the paparazzi after the finale.

