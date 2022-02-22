Does Vijay TV Have No Ajith Movie in Their Library? Fans Disappointed

Ajith Kumar-starrer Valimai is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. Fans have been waiting eagerly for its release, and the film is finally set to hit theatres on February 24.

However, amid the Valimai buzz, Fans are shocked to know that Vijay TV has not been airing Ajith’s films. While many channels are vying to telecast Ajith’s films on their channel, Vijay TV has not shown any interest so far.

Vijay TV, over the years, has become quite popular for its unique shows, but Ajith fans could not digest the fact that the channel has no Ajith movie in its library. Ajith’s fans have registered their discontentment over the matter.

A user on Twitter wrote, “Did you know? Vijay TV has no Ajith movie in their film library!"

Did you know? Vijay TV has no Ajith movie in their film library! 😮 — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) February 21, 2022

Speaking of Valimai, the bookings have already begun. It has over 2 million Likes on Book My Show, the most by any film in the world.

Valimai is projected to break box office records, and Ajith’s first pan-Indian release is also designed to expand the actor’s domain. Valimai, directed by H Vinoth and starring Kartikeya, Huma Qureshi, Yogi Babu, Sumithra, Pugazh, and others, is billed as an action drama. The film is produced by Boney Kapoor, who is working with Ajith for the second time.

The movie depicts Arjun (Ajith), a police officer tasked with tracking down a gang of criminal bikers involved in heinous crimes. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the soundtrack and movie score. Nirav Shah is in charge of cinematography, while Vijay Velukutty is in charge of editing.

