A Dog Crashes Sidharth Malhotra's Ramp Walk During Rohit Bal's Show in This Hilarious Video
As Sidharth made his way to the runaway, a dog gatecrashed Rohit Bal's fashion show, looking for food.
Actor Sidharth Malhotra and actress Diana Penty walked the ramp for designer Rohit Bal at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2018, held in Mumbai on Wednesday. While the stars looked stunning in their designer ensembles, the real show-stealer was a stray dog, which stumbled upon the ramp walk and did his bit on the runway.
As Sidharth made his way to the runaway, a dog gatecrashed Bal's fashion show, looking for food. As the old saying goes the show must go on and indeed it went on.
The models and actors completed their walks without hurting or disturbing the animal. Eventually, it jumped into a nearby bush, not before the entire fashion aficionados were left in splits after seeing it nail the catwalk.
Sharing his experience walking the ramp for designer Rohit Bal at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, Sidharth told IANS, "It's a birthday gift to walk for him. I did ramp walk for him during my college days. A few months before, we were discussing that we have to do a show together and this show was organized on my birthday so, it was quite exciting."
Sidharth will next be seen onscreen in Jabariya Jodi opposite Parineeti Chopra and in Marjaavan along with Rakul Preet Singh, Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria.
