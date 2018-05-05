English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Doing a Marathi Film Was on Madhuri Dixit's Bucket List
Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, Bucket List also stars Sumeet Raghavan, Vandana Gupte, Pradeep Welankar, Shubha Khote, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Ila Bhate, Renuka Shahane, Milind Phatak and Sumedh Mudgalkar.
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene is all smiles as she arrives at the special screening of movie 'Hichki' held at Yash Raj Studio in Mumbai on March 15, 2018. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Mumbai: Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, who is gearing up for her debut Marathi release Bucket List, says doing a movie in the language was on her wish list.
Madhuri was present at the film's trailer launch here on Friday.
Asked what's on her own bucket list, the actress said: "My bucket list keeps expanding. I take up challenges and when I achieve them, I take up new challenges. So it never ends.
"Doing a Marathi film was on my bucket list for a long time. The Marathi film industry is right now in the golden era... there are such good subjects and the makers are wonderful. To be able to do this film is one of the biggest things for me."
On her debut in the Marathi film world after over three decades of experience in the Hindi film industry, Madhuri said: "Why not now? Better late than never.
"I was waiting for the right script to do a Marathi film and I thought this would be a great script for me. It talks about a housewife and an everyday woman.
"It talks about how a woman loses herself in the things she does for her family and when she goes on this journey to complete someone else's bucket list and finds herself, she finds that she wants to do this."
Madhuri said she has been a housewife briefly as well.
"I went through it too...we all do. So I thought it's very relatable and a good script."
Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, Bucket List also stars Sumeet Raghavan, Vandana Gupte, Pradeep Welankar, Shubha Khote, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Ila Bhate, Renuka Shahane, Milind Phatak and Sumedh Mudgalkar.
The trailer even shows Ranbir Kapoor has a cameo appearance in the film. Madhuri essays the role of a Maharashtrian housewife from Pune who transforms herself into a feisty woman and goes on to tick off a long wish list, that includes learning to whistle, drinking alcohol and riding a motorbike.
Presented by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, the film is scheduled to release on May 25.
