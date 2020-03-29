MOVIES

Doing Household Chores Isn't a Big Deal, Says Arti Singh

While many have been discussing the stress of not having house helps around and having to do household chores themselves, Arti Singh has no qualms about it.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 29, 2020, 12:01 PM IST
Actress Arti Singh, who was locked up in the Bigg Boss house a few months ago, has been home alone during the lock-down period. While many have been discussing the stress of not having house help and having to do household chores, Arti has no qualms about it.

She has posted a video in which she is seen picking up a broom and sweeping the floor.

"I grew up helping my mother with the chores. Hence whether it's cleaning up the house or cooking, I have done it all as a teenager. So, not having help isn't a big deal. Being away from family and making sure everyone is safe is a bigger worry for me," said Arti.

"I can cook, clean and do all that is required, so even in the 'Bigg Boss' house I never really faced any issues. I wasn't worried about how I would manage doing the work as I grew up doing everything, just the way kids do abroad where there is no concept of maids and house help," she added.

The actress has been uploading cooking videos too.

"Oh I love to cook! I wish there were people who could praise or at least give me a feedback but for now, I am cooking for myself and sharing recipes with my digital family. Technology is the only way to connect as we are all locked up inside our homes," she said.



