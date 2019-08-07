Doing Two Mani Ratnam Films Opened Up the Entire South Industry for Me, Says Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi Rao Hydari has worked with Mani Ratnam in Kaatru Veliyidai (2017) and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018).
Image: Instagram/Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi Rao Hydari is currently enjoying the busiest phase of her career, with a slew of Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films in her kitty. She gives filmmaker Mani Ratnam the credit for her new-found footing in south cinema.
“After I did two of Mani sir’s films back-to-back, the entire Tamil and Telugu region sort of opened up for me,” she told Hindustan Times.
Hydari has worked with Ratnam in Kaatru Veliyidai (2017) and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018). Currently, she has three Tamil, two Telugu and one Malayalam film in various stages of production.
Talking about signing six films all at once, she said, “I didn’t want to let go of the opportunities because of the directors, actors and most importantly the challenges these films were offering. I was not thinking about the language. I was just working, thinking ‘Oh my god, I’m going to work with this director, getting to do such interesting characters —headline a film or play an author-backed role. So, I decided to do all of them. It was literally a boom that happened.”
The 33-year-old credits the fast pace at which films are shot in South for the actors being able to juggle multiple projects simultaneously.
Meanwhile, on the Bollywood front, Hyadri will next be seen in the Hindi remake of 2016 hit The Girl on the Train. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, it will also star Parineeti Chopra and Kirti Kulhari in pivotal roles.
