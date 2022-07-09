Doja Cat Slams Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp for Exposing Her DMs About Joseph Quinn: ‘Snake’

It might have been super far-fetched to think that someday singer Doja Cat and Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp would have a public fight! And yet, this is exactly what is happening right now! What is even stranger is the fact that they are fighting over Noah making it public that Doja has a crush on his co-star, Joseph Quinn aka Eddie Munson.

Well, what did not go down well with Doja was the fact that Noah had decided to put up how the singer had approached him to facilitate a conversation with Joseph. Noah, who plays Will Byers in Stranger Things, has put up a TikTok video on how Doja approached him on Instagram to set her up with Joseph. Reactinf to it, Doja Cat said in a live TikTok video, “I think that… to be fair, let’s try to be chill about it. To be fair this is like a kid. Like Noah is like I don’t know how old he is but there’s no way he’s over like 21 (Noah is 17). And he might be, and I could be wrong. But like, when you’re that young you make mistakes, you do dumb s**t. I’m just trying to be super fair. You do dumb s**t, you say dumb s**t, you f**king f**k up relationships with people, you make mistakes. You’re supposed to so that you know not to do it in the future. I did my fair share of f**k ups, so that I don’t f**k up again.”

She also added, “But the fact that Noah did that is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack. That’s like borderline snake s—… that’s like weasel s—. I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality. Noah is not like the definition, like I wouldn’t imagine he is. Maybe he is?”

Noah had revealed that Doja had texted her on Instagram with the message, “Noah can u tell Joseph to [hit me up]. wait no. does he have a gf?” He had advised the singer to slide into Joseph’s DMs and helped her with his accounts when she could not find it. Noah later deleted the video.

Doja Cat has been public about her crush for Joseph. In one of his pictures, the singer had commented, “It’s f****ing criminal.” We wonder what Joseph Quinn would have to say about the entire situation!

