Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare Helped Break out of Chitvan's Image: Amol Parashar

Amol Parashar is most loved for his role of Chitvan in TVF Tripling, a comedy series that has stood out in the overcrowded web space. The series became so popular that most viewers can't separate the actor from the character. That might not be the best thing to happen to an actor, since it could lead to being typecast in showbiz.

The actor says that his more recent releases, like the film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and the horror comedy series Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai, have helped him come out of the same mold. He will also be seen as Bhagat Singh in Shoojit Sircar's upcoming film Sardar Udham Singh.

In Dolly Kitty... he played the role of a delivery boy named Osman who builds an undefined relationship with his married customer, Konkona Sensharma.

“I got a lot of love for my character in the film, despite the fact that it's quite studded with stunning actors. I was worried that the audience might say, ‘arey yeh kaun hai, isne achha nahi kia.’ So the fact that you are able to stand your ground and get noticed, even if you have 10-12 scenes, gives you some kind of confidence. My friends said, ‘You have done such a great job with Konkona!’ If you did well in a scene with actors like that, that is your achievement,” he says.

Amol says the film helped people see him in different light. “I was told that this is so different from Chitvan, or some other characters that they know me from. They hadn’t imagined Amol like that. They didn’t think I could pull this off,” he added.

Amol most recently appeared in Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai, on MX Player, which saw him reunite with his Tripling co-star Sumeet Vyas. But this show, about a bunch of bachelors looking for a place to stay in Mumbai, was sort of a role reversal for the two.

“It was kind of a flip from our relationship in Tripling, the show people know us from. In Tripling, he's the more serious stuck-up guy and I am the free flowing, fun loving person. In this show, he is more flamboyant and easygoing, and my character is more worried,” Amol explains.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amol Parashar (@amolparashar)

People who have watched and loved Amol in Tripling will know how hard it is to imagine him as a serious guy. But the actor is glad that creators are giving him the opportunity to try different roles.

“Sometimes we assume that the public wants this, so let’s keep doing it. It happens with actors as well as creators, and then you feel stuck. I could have easily just done more Chitvan-like characters for a while, because I know people love it. But I am taking the risk because I don’t want to be stuck. Of course, if Dolly Kitty… had not done well, people would have said ‘aap comedy hi karo’. When it does well, it gives me the confidence to try new things. I was very conscious that people should not see Chitvan in me, in Dolly Kitty, and I am glad it worked,” he says.