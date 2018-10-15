Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare: Konkana Sen Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar Unveiled Their Rebel Mode

Actors Konkana Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar on Monday unveiled the first look of their upcoming film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, which is being presented under producer Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures.Konkana is reuniting with director Alankrita Shrivastava after starring in her Lipstick Under My Burkha.Sharing the poster of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Bhumi tweeted: "Inside or outside, we will do as we please! I'm so excited to start this journey with one of my favourite directors and actors.. Thank you Ekta Kapoor for bringing us together."Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare seems to be a strong women-centric movie. In the poster, both Konkana and Bhumi are seen in bird cages, and breaking stereotypes. The film's tagline reads: #JoinTheREBELution.