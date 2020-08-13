Dolly Parton, Justin Bieber among virtual TV festival stars

LOS ANGELES Dolly Parton, Cate Blanchett and Justin Bieber are part of the virtual edition of the Paley Centers annual festival celebrating TV programs and their makers.

PaleyFest LA, responding to pandemic restrictions, taped socially distanced discussions with stars and producers that began streaming free this week on the Paley Centers YouTube channel.

The showcased series includes Dolly Partons Heartstrings; Justin Bieber: Seasons; Late Night with Seth Meyers; The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Mrs. America; One Day at a Time; Outlander; Ozark, and Queer Eye.

TV fans can enjoy seeing the conversations with the casts and creators of the shows that theyve come to love, all from the comfort of home, said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Centers president and CEO.

Blanchett is part of the Mrs. America panel that includes Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba and Sarah Paulson,

___

Online:

https://www.youtube.com/user/paleycenter

