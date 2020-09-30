Dolly Parton's Netflix Christmas Special To Drop On Nov 22

Los Angeles: Streamer Netflix has announced that itsDolly Partonholiday special”Dolly Parton’s Christmas on The Square” will premiere on its platform on November 22. The Netflix special has been directed and choreographed by Debbie Allen. It will also feature Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams and Jeanine Mason, reported Deadline.

The story is about a rich woman named Regina (Baranski) who seeks to sell her father’s land to a mall developer. However after an encounter with a guardian angel (Parton), Regina undergoes a Grinch-like change of heart and rekindles connections with the locals of her hometown. The special will feature 14 original songs from Parton.

The veteran singer has also executive produced the movie with Sam Haskell, Maria Schlatter and Allen. Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions have produced the special in association with Warner Bros. Television for Netflix.