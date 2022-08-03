CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#NancyPelosi#IndvsWI#MonsoonSession
Home » News » Movies » Dolph Lundgren Asks Fans To 'Relax' Amid Sylvester Stallone's Accusations Regarding Drago
1-MIN READ

Dolph Lundgren Asks Fans To 'Relax' Amid Sylvester Stallone's Accusations Regarding Drago

By: Entertainment Bureau

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 03, 2022, 18:14 IST

New Delhi, India

Dolph Lundgren responds to Sylvester Stallone's accusations in his latest Instagram post (Photo: Instagram)

Dolph Lundgren responds to Sylvester Stallone's accusations in his latest Instagram post (Photo: Instagram)

Rocky IV's Dolph Lundgren has finally reacted to Sylvester Stallone's accusations in his latest social media post.

After Sylvester Stallone slammed the Rocky producer Irwin Winkler over the Rocky spinoff project, Drago and criticised Dolph Lundgren for hiding things from him, the latter has finally responded to the accusations. Dropping a lively picture of himself with his longtime friend on Instagram, Dolph cleared the air around the issue. He penned down a lengthy note mentioning that he was “under the impression” that the Golden Globe winner “was involved” in the project.

“Just to set the record straight regarding a possible Drago spinoff. There’s no approved script, no deals in place, and no director and I was personally under the impression that my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even as an actor. There was a press leak last week which was unfortunate. In touch with Mr. Balboa – just so all the fans can relax…There ya go,” he wrote.

Last week, when the reports of a spin-off with Dolph’s character Ivan Drago and his Son Viktor Drago made headlines, Sylvester was quick to slam the announcement and said that the producers were “picking clean the bones of another wonderful character I created without even telling me…”

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:August 03, 2022, 18:14 IST
last updated:August 03, 2022, 18:14 IST