Dolph Lundgren Asks Fans To 'Relax' Amid Sylvester Stallone's Accusations Regarding Drago

After Sylvester Stallone slammed the Rocky producer Irwin Winkler over the Rocky spinoff project, Drago and criticised Dolph Lundgren for hiding things from him, the latter has finally responded to the accusations. Dropping a lively picture of himself with his longtime friend on Instagram, Dolph cleared the air around the issue. He penned down a lengthy note mentioning that he was “under the impression” that the Golden Globe winner “was involved” in the project.

“Just to set the record straight regarding a possible Drago spinoff. There’s no approved script, no deals in place, and no director and I was personally under the impression that my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even as an actor. There was a press leak last week which was unfortunate. In touch with Mr. Balboa – just so all the fans can relax…There ya go,” he wrote.

Last week, when the reports of a spin-off with Dolph’s character Ivan Drago and his Son Viktor Drago made headlines, Sylvester was quick to slam the announcement and said that the producers were “picking clean the bones of another wonderful character I created without even telling me…”

