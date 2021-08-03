Domestic Violence Case Filed Against Yo Yo Honey Singh by Wife Shalini Talwar

Famous Bollywood singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has landed in legal trouble. A case has been filed against the singer by his wife Shalini Talwar under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. According to News agency ANI, a court in Delhi has issued a notice to the singer and has asked for his response.

The ANI report read, “Case filed against Bollywood singer & actor ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh (Hirdesh Singh) by his wife Shalini Talwar under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court has issued notice to the singer and sought his response over it."

In the complaint accessed by News18, Shalini did not only mention Singh but also his parents. An excerpt from complaint read, “The Applicant (Wife). aged 38 years, is filing the instant petition under section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 (PWDV Act 2005) against the Respondents, seeking protection orders and other reliefs against the atrocities committed by the Respondents."

The complaint further read, “the Applicant has been subjected to numerous incidents of physical abuse, verbal, mental abuse and emotional abuse, at the hands of the Respondents."

The lengthy complaint listed in detail the incidents since their marriage when the singer allegedly physically and mentally abused her. It also documented their relationship that started in 2001 and their marriage in 2011 after 10 years of dating. In the complaint, Shalini has said that after his career took off he became “rude, brash, aggressive, contemptuous and disrespectful" towards her. She further stated that he allegedly went to extreme lengths to hide the fact that he was married, gave his money to his parents, cheated on her and became addicted to alcohol and drugs. She alleged that the physical abuse started during their honeymoon in 2011 in Mauritius.

On the work front, he recently released the song Sayiyan Ji, where he featured alongside actress Nusharratt Bharuccha.

