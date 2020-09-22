Dominic Purcell Teases 'Prison Break' Season 6

Los Angeles: Actor Dominic Purcell has claimed that the sixth installment of his popular action drama “Prison Break” has been greenlit. The Fox series followed Micheal Scofield (Wentworth Miller), an engineer who installs himself in a prison he helped design, in order to save his falsely accused brother Lincoln Burrows (Purcell) from a death sentence.

Purcell, who played Lincoln on the show from 2005 to 2017, addressed “rumours” around the possibility of a new chapter. “Rumor number 1. I’m old. Yes,” he jokingly began. “I’m 50… Rumor number 2. I’m bald. No I have a full head of hair; the people demand I shave it. Rumor number 3, Will season pb 6 happen. Yes…..” Purcell captioned his Instagram selfie on Monday.

This is not the first time the actor “confirmed” the sixth season of “Prison Break”. Months after the show wrapped its fifth installment in May 2017, Purcell took to social media to announce a follow-up season.

“@prisonbreak #prisonbreak 6. In the works,” he had written, alongside the poster of the show. “Prison Break” ended its four season run in 2009 with Michael’s death revealed how he survived and was in a Middle Eastern jail throughout this time.

The shows fifth season picked up from there and aired in April 2017. In 2019, Fox said the network had no plans of reviving the series, a year after confirming that season six was in early development.