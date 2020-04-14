MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Don Cheadle Had Only 2 Hours to Commit to War Machine's Role in Marvel Cinematic Universe

Don Cheadle (L)

Don Cheadle (L)

Don perfectly utilised the limited time he was given and decided to go for the role and is now a key character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Share this:

Hollywood Actor Don Cheadle is an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with his portrayal of War Machine, Iron Man’s best friend in Iron Man 2.

While Don had gone ahead to get his own arc, the actor got a very short notice to say yes to the role.

The Avenger star has revealed in a recent interview that the makers of Iron Man 2 gave him only two hours to decide if he wanted to take up the role of Lieutenant Colonel James ‘Rhodey’ Rhodes.

Don was actually at his child’s laser-tag themed birthday party when his agent called with someone from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) on the other line. Speaking to entertainment news portal AV Club, Don said he did not know who was speaking to him but they were pretty clear-cut in communicating their message. "Hey this is the role. We want you to do this. It’s a six picture deal," said the person from Marvel Studios.

As Don tried to calculate the number of years he would have to commit to the role, the voice on the other side said he had to answer fast else they would “move on to the next person”.

And Don has a window of one hour. When he said that he was at his kid’s party, he got an extension of another hour.

Don had utilized the limited time and decided to go for it and is now a key cog in the Marvel machine.

In the first Iron Man movie, Rhodey was played by Terrence Howard and from the next movie onwards, Don is the man behind that suit.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    8,988

    +940*  

  • Total Confirmed

    10,363

    +1011*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,035

    +56*  

  • Total DEATHS

    339

    +15*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 14 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,357,656

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,925,190

    +1,342

  • Cured/Discharged

    447,489

     

  • Total DEATHS

    119,701

    +83
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres