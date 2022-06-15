Don Max's Malayalam Film AT Shot Entirely on Red V Raptor Camera

Vijay’s Beast, which was released just recently, included scenes shot on a Red V raptor camera. And now, the upcoming Malayalam film, AT, is going to be the country’s first to be shot entirely on a Red V Raptor camera. The film has been directed by Don Max.

The teaser of the film, the first High Dynamic Range format teaser in Malayalam, was released recently. The movie is produced by Kochurani Productions. Starring Akash Sen, Shaju Sreedhar, Rachel David, Sanjana Doss, Nayana Elza, Bibin Perumbily, Saran Jith and Aradhya Laxman, the teaser has the tagline, “Hackers are real, monsters are real. They live inside us and sometimes they win.”

As seen in the video, the story is set against the backdrop of the Dark Web on the Internet. Ravichandran is the cinematographer of the film. The trailer received more than 79,000 views on YouTube so far.

Meanwhile, Jarred Land, the Co-Owner and President of Red Digital Cinema Camera Company, saw the teaser and praised the line-up. AT is filmed on a special edition camera Red V Raptor presented by Jarred Land to Dheeraj Palliyil, the managing director. After seeing the trailer, people are quite excited about the movie. But the release date is yet to be finalised.

Red Digital Cinema is a company based in the United States. The V Raptor camera is an ultra slow motion camera. The V Raptor 8K comes with several cutting-edge features. Known as the fastest scan time film camera, the Raptor can shoot at 600 frames in slow motion R 3D RAW format.

While other slow-motion cameras capture 68.1 billion colour shades, the Raptor can capture 281 trillion shades. It is also larger than the full frame sensor. The Raptor has a high dynamic range of 17+ and advanced colour science and thermal mechanism. It also has 5Ghz, straight mobile transmission technology and Artificial Intelligence based autofocus.

