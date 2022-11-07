Donal Bisht Talks About Tu Zakhm Hai's Stockholm Syndrome Theme, Compares it to Highway, Raavan | Exclusive

Donal Bisht is one of the well-known faces in the Indian television industry. The actress secured a place in the audience’s hearts with her roles in shows like Ek Deewaana Tha and Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant is currently garnering praise for her role in the MX Player show Tu Zakhm Hai, which also stars Gashmeer Mahajani. In an interaction with News18 Showsha, Donal Bisht spoke in detail about her character Kavya Garewal, a psychologist, who falls in love with her captor essayed by Gashmeer. She also talked about Stockholm Syndrome which forms a major part of the show’s plot.

As showcased in Tu Zakhm Hai’s trailer, the hostage (essayed by Donal) falls in love with the captor Viraj Trehan (Gashmeer), and she develops soft feelings for him. In Stockholm Syndrome, a person develops positive feelings towards one’s captor or abuser. On being asked if Stockholm syndrome is at play here given the basic plot of the story is the hostage developing feelings for her captor, Donal said, “Yes, it is into play in the show, but how the hostage falls in love with the captor and if the captor too loves her is part of the plot. Speaking of Stockholm Syndrome, you have seen the same in films like Highway and Raavan. It is the first attempt by MX Player to put this into a web show, and people are already loving it.”

Speaking of her character Kavya, Donal shared, “I’m playing the hostage – Kavya, who is a psychologist also. She is a girl next door who has a very normal life, she is very sorted in her life, and doesn’t have many problems. But her life turns upside down when she ends up at The Trehan Mansion, and the Trehans are a family of gangsters. How she is held hostage and her journey from being a simple and normal girl to a strong woman, forms the story of the show. This girl – Kavya – is soft on the outside but headstrong on the inside. She is stronger than everyone in the show, even the Trehans. This girl is a psychologist, and is looking forward to helping gangsters.”

Donal Bisht shared how her character is strong. She said, “Kavya is a strong and independent woman. I also get roles where I talk about women empowerment and where women are stronger. I think every girl should be just like Kavya, or in fact, individually should be independent. Until the time you won’t work for yourself, nobody would work for you. My character Kavya is also doing the same, she is being held as a hostage, her life is turning upside down, and she doesn’t even know the whereabouts of her parents. She knows she can be killed any day any time and she knows they (Trehans) are not psychologically balanced people, and she thinks even if I die I will have to help these people.”

Ask Donal about her experience of playing the role of a psychologist and the preparations for it. The actress said, “I studied psychology in 11th and 12th standard. When I went for the reading session, I’d told the makers that I’ve studied psychology and they were pleasantly surprised to know about it. And psychology is not easy, to understand someone else and empathising with others, and I have to show it through my skills as well. Kavya is a very complex character and it was fun playing her since she has many layers to her character.”

On being asked about her working experience with Gashmeer Mahajani, Donal shared, “He is very professional as an actor. It was a great experience collaborating with him who is equally passionate and when two passionate people meet something like Tu Zakhm Hai happens, which is getting phenomenal response from the fans. I would like to thank people who love our pairing in the show, and for loving the series.”

Tu Zakhm Hai is currently streaming on MX Player.

