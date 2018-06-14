Donald Glover Comments on Willy Wonka Casting Rumors

Actor Donald Glover has opened up about rumours surrounding his casting in the reboot of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.The Atlanta star was asked about rumours of him joining the reboot of the classic film which will be helmed by Paul King."There's been a lot of Willy Wonkas, so I would have to think about it on some level. But it's cool that people are thinking about me," he told Entertainment Tonight."It kind of terrified me as a child a little bit. It was a really scary movie to me. I mean, I watched it a lot but I was kind of terrified by it. I mean, you know, it's a classic," Glover said.The 1971 musical fantasy film, directed by Mel Stuart, featured Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka, the mysterious, mephistophelean owner of a chocolate factory, who dupes spoiled children into ironic fates. His performance in the song Pure Imagination is widely considered a classic film moment.It was rebooted again by Warner Bros in 2005 and featured Johnny Depp and Freddie Highmore.