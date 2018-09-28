English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Donald Sutherland Cast in The Burnt Orange Heresy, Opposite Mick Jagger and More
Claes Bang of film festival wonder The Square and Elizabeth Debicki from The Great Gatsby and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 play the happy couple, a holidaying art critic and his girlfriend, with Mick Jagger of British rock band The Rolling Stones as the prominent art dealer they visit in Italy.
Donald Sutherland (Image: YouTube)
Loading...
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland will play the enigmatic painter at the center of an art heist thriller that has already pulled in Mick Jagger, Elizabeth Debicki, Christopher Walken, and Claes Bang.
When two lovers become embroiled in an art dealer's plans, they end up taking part in an audacious criminal scheme to make off with a valuable painting.
Claes Bang of film festival wonder The Square and Elizabeth Debicki from The Great Gatsby and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 play the happy couple, a holidaying art critic and his girlfriend, with Mick Jagger of British rock band The Rolling Stones as the prominent art dealer they visit in Italy.
Now we have Donald Sutherland, who's been in everything from Invasion of the Body Snatchers to The Hunger Games, as the artist who's about to get hoodwinked.
Production began on location at Lake Como in Italy this past Thursday, September 27. A release date is yet to be announced.
When two lovers become embroiled in an art dealer's plans, they end up taking part in an audacious criminal scheme to make off with a valuable painting.
Claes Bang of film festival wonder The Square and Elizabeth Debicki from The Great Gatsby and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 play the happy couple, a holidaying art critic and his girlfriend, with Mick Jagger of British rock band The Rolling Stones as the prominent art dealer they visit in Italy.
Now we have Donald Sutherland, who's been in everything from Invasion of the Body Snatchers to The Hunger Games, as the artist who's about to get hoodwinked.
Production began on location at Lake Como in Italy this past Thursday, September 27. A release date is yet to be announced.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sui Dhaaga Movie Review: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan’s Film is Over Dramatic but Charming
- Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Twinkle Khanna Stand Up for Tanushree Dutta
- Apple iPhone XS Max Vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Battle of The Big Screen Powerhouse Smartphones
- #90sMoviesIn2018: Faking Rape and Fat Shaming, Here's Why Aamir-Madhuri's 'Dil' Doesn't Deserve its Cult Status
- First Hand Account of What Happened Between Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar on Film Set
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...