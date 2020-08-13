Donald Trump Impersonator Sarah Cooper Gets Netflix Comedy Special

Sarah Cooper, the viral TikTok sensation who lip-syncs to President Donald Trump, has landed her own comedy special at Netflix.

Cooper took the social media by storm after her satirical "How to Medical" video, in which she lip-syncs to Trump's infamous comments recommending UV lights and disinfectant injections to treat coronavirus, broke the Internet in April.

The clip has been viewed over 21 million times across TikTok, including other platforms like Twitter, and YouTube.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the variety special, titled "Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine", will arrive on the streamer later this year.

Cooper took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm the news.

"It's true! I'm getting a Netflix special! And I couldn't have done it without all your support, THANK YOU SO MUCH," she wrote.

The show will be directed by "Russian Doll" co-creator and star Natasha Lyonne.

"Everything's Fine" will feature various vignettes dealing with diverse issues like politics, race, gender, class, with a lineup of special guests joining Cooper for interviews, sketches, and "other shenanigans".

"Saturday Night Live" stars Maya Rudolph and Paula Pell will executive produce along with Cooper.

Cooper has been active in the comedy scene for several years and published three books between 2016 and 2018, but the Trump videos have brought her global fame.